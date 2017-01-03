Iron Men – A two-man building company in Michigan called for Proverbs

Scriptural Business Names: Firm and Product Names Motivated by the Bible

Recently novelist Marilynne Robinson released a write-up in the New york city Times regarding Scriptural referrals in literature, which obtained me thinking of Bible-inspired company names and item names.

Surprisingly, there typically aren’t that many.

Robinson explained in her article, “Scriptural insinuations could recommend a level of severity or importance.” They have gravity and vibration and suggest a complexity of experience, she noted.

I think these factors could apply additionally when Scriptural insinuations appear in company names. As a result of widespread education and learning in spiritual faith, Bible-inspired names commonly draw on a well of experience. They have much more potential for lasting relevance and recognition compared to referrals from motion pictures, tracks and various other elements of prominent culture.

If you are running a nonreligious company, you might desire to stay clear of a religious flavor. Nevertheless, as you’ll see in most of the examples below, Scriptural referrals do not always discover as either sectarian or passionate.

Biblically acquired names drop right into these categories:

1. Personalities from the Bible. For instance:

* Samsonite – After Samson, the Old Testimony’s epic solid guy.

* Great deal’s Partner Premium Sea Salt – A referral to the female married to Abraham’s nephew, that was alerted not to recall as they took off the fire and brimstone of Sodom and Gomorrah. She did, though, and was developed into a pillar of salt.

* Bezalel Coins – In the Book of Exodus, Bezalel was a master craftsmen decided to craft the Ark of the Agreement and various other spiritual things.

2. Words, phrases or concepts from the Bible, specifically from the Book of Adages, but additionally from various other parts of the Bible.

* Iron Guy – A two-man building company in Michigan called for Adages 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one guy sharpens another.”

* Apples of Gold – An on-line fashion jewelry company that clearly notes a recommendation to Adages 25:11, “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold, in settings of silver.”

* Forbidden Fruit – A store in Austin, Texas that markets (cough) grown-up toys, called after the scene in the Garden of Eden where naughty Eve convinces Adam to consume fruit from the Tree of Expertise which God forbade them to eat.

* Mannatech – A multilevel advertising company offering supplements and skin-care items, referring to manna, the substance that dropped from the heavens every evening and maintained the Israelites as they wandered in the desert for 40 years.

3. Chapter or verse numbers. This sort of Scriptural recommendation stunned me, as most individuals cannot cite chapter and verse by memory for acquainted Bible flows. Nevertheless, when explained, these insinuations have vibration.

* Health and fitness 9:27 – A personal training company whose name factors to I Corinthians 9:27: “I beat my body and make it my slave to make sure that after I have taught to others, I myself will certainly not be disqualified for the prize.”

* Thirty-One – A direct sales company supplying bags, carryall and business items, whose objective of commemorating, encouraging and rewarding women parallels the calling forth of the Lady of Valiance in Adages 31.

In North America, Scriptural referrals – specifically those from the Old Testimony – have a tendency to have an ecumenical flavor and do not always recognize you with a specific faith. Nevertheless, globally that might be less true.

While covering company names with a guy planning to establish headquarters in Dubai with a business name in English, I asked him regarding using the name Solomon to stimulate knowledge. “No, that would be viewed as Jewish. Islam has the same number but refers to him as Suleiman.” And naturally, in India or Indonesia King Solomon might not stimulate any associations whatsoever.